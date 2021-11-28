Juventus lose Federico Chiesa until after Christmas break

Juventus confirm Federico Chiesa is out until after Christmas with a thigh injury, while Weston McKennie’s condition is less serious.

Both players limped off during yesterday’s 1-0 Serie A home defeat to Atalanta at the Allianz Juventus Stadium in Turin.

They both had tests at the J-Medical centre this morning.

A statement notes that Chiesa was diagnosed with a low-grade tear to the femoral bicep in his left thigh.

His return is predicted for after the Christmas break, meaning he’ll be out for over a month.

As for McKennie, the examinations ruled out any lesions to the right knee ligaments.

His condition will be monitored on a daily basis.

This represents a bad blow for Max Allegri and the Bianconeri, who are already seven points adrift of fourth place in the Serie A standings.

They have booked their spot in the Champions League Round of 16 but were hammered 4-0 by Chelsea midweek at Stamford Bridge.