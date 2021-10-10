Juventus lining up January raid for Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek’s personal agony since joining Manchester United could be over in January as a loan deal to Juventus nears fruition.

Van de Beek joined United from Ajax in September 2020 but has struggled for game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, seeing himself behind Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic in the midfield pecking order.

The Dutch international came close to joining Everton on loan at the start of this season but United mysteriously pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute.

Solskjaer then reportedly assured Van de Beek of more game time this term, but this has so far not materialised.

Now, according to an Italian journalist, Donny Van De Beek could be heading for Serie A in the January transfer window.

‘Donny Van De Beek could leave Manchester United in January,’ Schira says.

‘Juventus have shown interest for the midfielder: Juve’s sports director Cherubini has talked with his agent G.Albers in the last days.

‘Bianconeri are interested for a loan with option to buy.

‘Newcastle also want him.’

Many fans and pundits alike have been almost as frustrated as the player himself at the lack of opportunities afforded to him under Solskjaer at United and see him as an upgrade on the likes of McTominay, Fred and Matic.

Whilst his ideal position as a number 8/10 does not sit naturally within Solskjaer’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, it seems unclear as to why United bought him in the first place if the match is not a good one.

Some have speculated that he was bought to replace Paul Pogba but the Frenchman ultimately went nowhere, leaving Van de Beek redundant.

Whatever the case, it would seem only fair that a loan deal is granted in January if the playing situation has not changed, whether it be to Juve, Newcastle or indeed Everton, who have also confirmed they still hold an interest.