Juventus are interested in signing RB Salzburg’s Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland.

The 19-year-old has taken Europe by storm scoring a glut of goals in the Champions League this season, attracting attention from across the top leagues

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolò Schira reports that Juve are keen to sign the youngster with super agent Mino Raiola already working to secure a deal.

Juve are looking to bolster their attacking line with Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic all in the later part of their careers.

The Bianconeri are reportedly looking for the next big talent with a view to making a significant investment for the future.

Norwegian international Haaland has scored a total of 22 goals in 15 games across all competitions so far this season, catching the attention of the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.