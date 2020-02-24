<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A government decree could see sport in the regions of Italy affected by Coronavirus played behind closed doors for as much as a week according to a report in today’s print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport.

Several Italian towns find themselves in lock down in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus that originated in Wuhan, China and around 150 people are understood to have caught the virus with a few also understood to have died as a result of it.





Over the weekend, a total of four Serie A matches were called off in affected areas including Inter’s match at home to Sampdoria whilst other sporting events were also postponed and a decision has been taken for schools in Milan to be closed for the next week.

The government decree, which could be made official later on today, could see sporting events played behind closed doors for six or seven days. In the event it is seven days, this coming weekend’s Derby D’Italia between Juventus and Inter at the Allianz Arena will be played without a crowd in attendance.