



Juventus have informed Paul Pogba they want to bring him back to Turin – though not on his current Manchester United wages.

Tuttosport says Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has been in Turin for several days this week and spent time with Juve directors discussing several of his clients.





Those include Pogba, who is inside the final 18 months of his United deal and won’t consider new contract talks until the summer.

Juve chiefs assured Raiola they remain eager to bring Pogba back to the club for a second time. However they insist Pogba must accept a hefty cut on his current €17m United salary.

Along with Juve, Real Madrid and PSG are also in contact with Raiola about the Frenchman.