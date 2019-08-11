<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus haven’t given up hope of bringing former player Paul Pogba back to the club this summer.

That’s according to the Express, who report that Juve are trying to sell a number of players in order to raise the funds required to sign Pogba.

Manchester United are reportedly demanding somewhere in the region of €160m for the midfielder, and Real Madrid have also been heavily linked this summer.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Atlético Madrid, Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri revealed that the Serie A champions will have to cut six players from their Champions League squad ahead of the new season.

“We have to cut six players from the Champions League squad. I’ve not read this anywhere. If we don’t, the choices we have are crazy,” said Sarri.

“The last 20 days of the market will be difficult for us. It’s a difficult, embarrassing situation, because we risk leaving top players out of the squad list.

“It’s a situation we have to resolve, and it’s not strictly connected to the choices of the coach or club.”

The Serie A champions are still trying to offload Paulo Dybala despite the fact deadline day moves to Tottenham and Manchester United failed to materialise.

The Argentine striker could be heading to Paris Saint-Germain, although that may depend on whether Neymar leaves or not.

Mario Mandžukić is another player who could be leaving Turin, with a return to former club Bayern Munich thought to be the Croatian striker’s most likely destination.

And a report from Calciomercato claims Juve have been left frustrated by Sami Khedira’s refusal to join Premier League side Wolves this summer.

According to their information, German midfielder was holding out for an approach from Arsenal which ultimately never came.