Thousands of Juventus fans have called for the club to remove Antonio Conte’s star from the club’s stadium.

Conte was earlier on Friday confirmed as the new coach of Inter, taking over from Luciano Spalletti on a three-year deal.

The 49-year-old played over 400 times for the Bianconeri in the 90s and led them to three Scudetti as their manager between 2011 and 2014.

But some supporters of the Old Lady feel their former midfield has betrayed the club by joining their arch rivals at San Siro.

And now one fan, named ‘Buddy Guy Black & White’ has started a Change.org petition to Conte’s star removed from the Allianz Arena.

“Antonio Conte was a beloved captain, who also played with his heart,” the post read.

“Then he became our Coach and won us an unexpected Scudetto without a top squad after Calciopoli and seventh places.

“That could be compared, I think, to winning a Champions League, precisely because of the historical importance attached to it… then he left for reasons that are probably not entirely clear, two days before the start of the season….

“Going to Inter isn’t a professional choice for Conte. A professional choice would be to go to Napoli, Roma, Milan…

“Going to Inter means joining a club who have tried, luckily without succeeding, through several more or less clear channels, to destroy us and throw dirt on the history of which Conte was undoubtedly the protagonist…

“Going to Inter isn’t a professional choice. Going to Inter will mean trampling on one’s dignity first…

“As far as I’m concerned, the star at the stadium represents what being a ‘juventino’ is about and not just the past…

So far nearly 7000 people have signed the petition.