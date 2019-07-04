<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt seems all but certain to join Juventus this summer but the Serie A giants will have to step up their efforts.

Juve appeared to have seen off the likes of PSG and Barcelona for the 19-year-old but have failed to make Ajax an acceptable offer.

A reported opening bid of €55m (plus €10m in bonuses) has left Ajax bosses “unconvinced”, according to Dutch newspaper AD.

The offer is considerably lower than Ajax are willing to accept, the report claims.

The Dutch giants have been expecting to sell de Ligt for around €75m, a price PSG were willing to pay.

De Ligt, though, has already reached an agreement with Juventus and Turin is his preferred destination.

For now, he’ll have to wait.

With Juventus yet to table a reasonable offer, the defender is expected to join his Ajax team-mates pre-season training on Monday.