



Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has confirmed that Fabio Paratici, who had been linked with a move to Manchester United, will lead a rejuvenated boardroom at the club following the departures of Beppe Marotta and Aldo Mazzia.

Marotta confirmed at the weekend that he would not be continuing as Juve’s general manager and later said he was not leaving of his own free will. He is now expected to take a break before joining another club next season.

Paratici, 46, will take on some of Marotta’s responsibilities and Agnelli confirmed that he will be a key figure in a younger boardroom going forward.

“I can totally exclude that [Paratici will leave],” Agnelli said at a news conference in Milan. “Juventus’ management model, from the moment of my arrival up until today, has always been the same and is based on three pillars: at the centre, there is naturally the sport, then there are the revenues and services.

“From this standpoint, there will be no changes. Instead, the people heading up these pillars will change. Fabio Paratici will be the Head of the Sports Area, Giorgio Ricci will assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer and Marco Re will be responsible for the services, i.e. Finance, Human Resources, Technological Services and Purchases.

“They are professionals who are 45 years old on average and who are ready and prepared to take on the above responsibilities, thanks also to the extraordinary work done in the last eight years by Giuseppe Marotta and Aldo Mazzia, which has enabled the growth of these young managers, who now face ambitious challenges, equal, if not higher, than those of 2010, when we assumed the management of the club.

“We must be ready to face the global challenges and be able to compete with teams that are slightly ahead of us in terms of revenue, remaining a benchmark for football around the world. Looking forwards, we have six years of well-defined national and international competitions.”

Juve have won the past seven Serie A titles and reached two of the past four Champions League finals, with Marotta given much of the credit for building such a successful squad together with Paratici, who masterminded the summer signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.