Juventus have eyes on Mauro Icardi for January

Juventus have not forgotten about a footballer they tried to sign in the past. It all depends on how often he plays at PSG.

Mauro Icardi’s future is up in the air. Despite his good years at PSG, the Argentinian has lost his place in the starting XI to Mbappe, Messi and Neymar, who could force him to leave.

The former Inter Milan striker saw how he got less game time during the 2020-21 season although that was because of his injury problems.

So far in 2021-22, Icardi has played 10 matches, but he has started just five of them and he has played just 518 minutes. He has scored three goals.

Juventus, short of goals since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, will insist on trying to sign the forward in January, ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ reports.

The Italian paper says that the ‘Old Lady’ will ask for a loan deal with an option to buy. However, the problem is his salary because Juventus cannot afford to give him the eight million euros he currently gets.

If the move is completed, he will upset Inter fans even more. He left Inter after falling out with the fans and Juventus are one of Inter’s big rivals.