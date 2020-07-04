



Despite not being at their brilliant best, Juventus still had enough to crush Torino’s derby hopes once more with a 4-1 win at the Allianz Stadium.

The Granata haven’t won on the road in this fixture since 1995 and with their early defending, it was easy to see why.

The hosts needed just two minutes for the in-form Paulo Dybala to sit down Lyanco with a drop of the shoulder before sending a deflected strike looping past Salvatore Sirigu.

Shortly afterwards, the Brazilian was left on the deck again looking on in despair as a quick Juve counter from a Torino counter ended with Juan Cuadrado slamming into the far corner.

Just as things were looking comfortable for Juventus on the day when Gianluigi Buffon set a new Serie A appearance record with 648, the goalkeeper was called into action.





A harsh handball call, awarded after VAR consultation, on Matthijs de Ligt presented Andrea Belotti with the chance to net for the fourth straight league game for the first time in his career and he blasted home from the spot to reduce the arrears.

Moreno Longo’s men were much improved after the break, creating some decent opportunities which they just couldn’t convert and were punished on the hour mark as Cristiano Ronaldo curled in his first free-kick since moving to Italy.

There was still time for Toro to inflict some more misery on their long-suffering fanbase as Koffi Djidji put through his own goal before the end, moments after entering as a substitute.

As a result, their long wait in this fixture goes on, while Juve pile the pressure on to Lazio ahead of their clash with Milan later tonight.