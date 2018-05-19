Juventus expect to announce the signing of Emre Can on a free transfer after Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has not played for the Reds since March because of a back injury, formed a pre-contract agreement with Italy’s double-winning side during the January transfer window.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been trying to get Can to stay and sign a new deal at Anfield, but it now appears certain the German will leave the club when his contract expires next month.

Juve chief executive Giuseppe Marotta told an Italian broadcaster on Saturday: “I’m confident we will be able to announce Emre Can after the Champions League final.”

Can was left out of Germany’s provisional World Cup squad last week, as he continues to recover from an injury that has put a potential May 26 appearance in Kiev in doubt.

He has been an instrumental part of Liverpool’s success this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions and scoring seven goals.

Liverpool signed Can from Bayer Leverkusen in a £10m deal in 2014, and he has since made 166 appearances and scored 14 goals.