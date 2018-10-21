Juventus have announced that midfielder Emre Can could be required to undergo surgery on a thyroid nodule.

Can, 24, signed for the club on a free transfer this summer after leaving Liverpool. He has made 10 appearances for Juve so far but looks likely to miss out on the Champions League trip to Manchester United on Tuesday given Sunday’s medical update.

A short Juventus statement read: “Emre Can will undergo clinical tests and investigations for a thyroid nodule that could also require surgical treatment.”

There were no further details about how long the Germany international could be out for. He was an unused substitute on Saturday as Juventus were held 1-1 by Genoa.