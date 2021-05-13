Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been isolated in the dressing room, with his team-mates feeling he has too much freedom, AS reports.

Ronaldo netted his 100th goal for the Serie A giants in a 3-1 win at Sassuolo on Wednesday, a result that keeps Andrea Pirlo’s side in the hunt for Champions League football.

However, on Monday, after a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to AC Milan on Sunday, while his team-mates were hauled in to training, Ronaldo was allowed a day off to collect his new £1.4m Ferrari Monza in Maranello, which has caused unhappiness within the playing camp.





The 36-year-old travelled with Juve president, Andrea Agnelli and Exor Chairman and CEO, John Elkann.

It left some of Ronaldo’s team-mates displeased with the favourable treatment the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to receive.

The squad also do not see Ronaldo as a leader with his attitude on the pitch, with his gesticulations every time the ball does not reach him.

Ronaldo’s future at the club is currently up in the air as Juve look increasingly likely to miss out on Champions League football next season.