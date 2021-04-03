



Juventus have again asked their players to accept at least a partially delayed payment for their next four wage packets, according to reports.

The Serie A giants were forced into similarly drastic measures a year ago with the coronavirus pandemic having taken its toll on their finances.

And it is now claimed by Corriere dello Sport that the team have been requested to allow their payments for March, April, May and June to be pushed back.

For the exact same months last year, when the Covid-19 crisis brought the world of sport grinding to a halt, Juventus’ stars agreed to postpone their earnings.





They were instead paid in the 2020-21 financial year – a move which allowed the club to record a boon, a situation expected to benefit investors, on the 2019-20 books.

The squad are said to have been asked to provide permission for a repeat and the four months worth of wages will then be counted in the next financial year instead.

Juventus will be able to better understand the state of the club, from top to bottom, at the end of the season – and then take stock of their financial situation.