Juventus defender Danilo Luiz Da Silva will miss Brazil’s friendly against Nigeria due to muscle injury.

The Serie A champions confirmed the former Real Madrid player will not return to action until mid-October as a result of the setback.

The 28-year-old linked up with Juventus from Premier League champions, Manchester City this summer.

Brazil head coach Tite is now expected to name a replacement for the right back.

The Selecao will face the Super Eagles on October 13 at the National Stadium, Singapore.

The five-time world champions will come up against the Teranga Lions of Senegal at the same venue three days earlier.

