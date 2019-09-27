<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus defender Danilo Luiz Da Silva will miss Brazil’s friendly against Nigeria due to muscle injury.

The Serie A champions confirmed the former Real Madrid player will not return to action until mid-October as a result of the setback.

The 28-year-old linked up with Juventus from Premier League champions, Manchester City this summer.

Brazil head coach Tite is now expected to name a replacement for the right back.

The Selecao will face the Super Eagles on October 13 at the National Stadium, Singapore.

The five-time world champions will come up against the Teranga Lions of Senegal at the same venue three days earlier.