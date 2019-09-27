Juventus defender Danilo Luiz Da Silva will miss Brazil’s friendly against Nigeria due to muscle injury.
The Serie A champions confirmed the former Real Madrid player will not return to action until mid-October as a result of the setback.
The 28-year-old linked up with Juventus from Premier League champions, Manchester City this summer.
Brazil head coach Tite is now expected to name a replacement for the right back.
The Selecao will face the Super Eagles on October 13 at the National Stadium, Singapore.
The five-time world champions will come up against the Teranga Lions of Senegal at the same venue three days earlier.
