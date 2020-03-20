Cristiano Ronaldo has told Sky Sports News there is plenty more to come from him after racking up the 1000th appearance of his career last weekend.

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, could be set for a 20-30% slash in his wages at the club, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Italy is officially the worst-hit country by COVID-19, with over 4,000 people dead.

Earlier this month, the Serie A season was suspended, with clubs expected to hugely suffer financial losses.


It is believed Ronaldo could miss out on up to £8.4m in future wages, with Juve expected to reduce the wages of all players by at least 20%.

Ronaldo moved to Juve from Real Madrid in 2018.

Since his arrival, he has netted 53 times in 75 games, helping the Turin club win the Serie A title last season.

The 35-year-old is currently self-isolating in his native Madeira in Portugal.

