Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, could be set for a 20-30% slash in his wages at the club, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Italy is officially the worst-hit country by COVID-19, with over 4,000 people dead.

Earlier this month, the Serie A season was suspended, with clubs expected to hugely suffer financial losses.





It is believed Ronaldo could miss out on up to £8.4m in future wages, with Juve expected to reduce the wages of all players by at least 20%.

Ronaldo moved to Juve from Real Madrid in 2018.

Since his arrival, he has netted 53 times in 75 games, helping the Turin club win the Serie A title last season.

The 35-year-old is currently self-isolating in his native Madeira in Portugal.