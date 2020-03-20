Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, could be set for a 20-30% slash in his wages at the club, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Italy is officially the worst-hit country by COVID-19, with over 4,000 people dead.
Earlier this month, the Serie A season was suspended, with clubs expected to hugely suffer financial losses.
It is believed Ronaldo could miss out on up to £8.4m in future wages, with Juve expected to reduce the wages of all players by at least 20%.
Ronaldo moved to Juve from Real Madrid in 2018.
Since his arrival, he has netted 53 times in 75 games, helping the Turin club win the Serie A title last season.
The 35-year-old is currently self-isolating in his native Madeira in Portugal.
