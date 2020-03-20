<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, could be set for a 20-30% slash in his wages at the club, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Italy is officially the worst-hit country by COVID-19, with over 4,000 people dead.

Earlier this month, the Serie A season was suspended, with clubs expected to hugely suffer financial losses.





It is believed Ronaldo could miss out on up to £8.4m in future wages, with Juve expected to reduce the wages of all players by at least 20%.

Ronaldo moved to Juve from Real Madrid in 2018.

Since his arrival, he has netted 53 times in 75 games, helping the Turin club win the Serie A title last season.

The 35-year-old is currently self-isolating in his native Madeira in Portugal.