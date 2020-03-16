<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus are planning to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a contract extension that would keep the attacker in Turin until he is 39 years of age.

The Portugal international is currently contracted with the Old Lady until 2022.

Tuttosport reports that Juve would like to see CR7 prolong his stay with the club a further two years.

Even at 35, Ronaldo continues to maintain incredible standards.





The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 25 goals in 32 games this season, including scoring in a remarkable 11 consecutive Serie A games.

The Italian champions are also planning to sign a top class number 9. The hope is that a younger striker would do enough work to allow an ageing Ronaldo to concentrate solely on finding the net.

The report says that Juve are looking at RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus or PSG’s Mauro Icardi to fill that forward role.