<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Juventus are weighing up a summer move for Chelsea’s contract rebel Willian.

The 31-year-old’s current deal at Stamford Bridge runs out at the end of the season and he has continually stalled on penning fresh terms with the Blues.

Barcelona bid £60million for the Brazilian playmaker in the summer of 2018, which was rejected by Chelsea, and were linked with a cut-price £20m swoop last month.





But according to the Express, it is Italian giants Juve and not Barca who appear to be stepping up their interest in the midfielder.

It is understood that Chelsea are only offering Willian a one-year contract extension but the midfielder is holding out for a two-year deal.