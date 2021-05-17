Juventus are studying the future and are reportedly considering Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso as a possible alternative to replace Andrea Pirlo.

Pirlo has struggled to convince at the Allianz Stadium this term and reports in Italy claims he will lose the job after the campaign.

The Bianconeri are currently preparing for the Coppa Italia Final against Atalanta and arrive after two big wins over Sassuolo and Inter in Serie A.

But the Old Lady are currently one point behind the top four in Serie A with one game remaining.





Gattuso has helped Napoli turn things around and sit third in the table, but the former midfielder seems set to leave Naples due to an icy front between him and the Partenopei President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Tuttosport claims Juventus have identified Gattuso as a possible option ahead of 2021-22, but Fiorentina have already moved for the Calabrian.

Massimiliano Allegri and Zinedine Zidane have been mentioned as possible targets for the Old Lady, but Gattuso is more than just an idea, according to the newspaper.