Juventus have announced the signing of Luca Pellegrini from Roma, while fellow left-back Leonardo Spinazzola will head in the other direction.

In the cash-plus-player swap deal, Roma will also send €7.5m over to Juve.

Juve made the following statement on their website, confirming the deal:

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that these agreements have been finalized with A.S. Roma S.p.A.: definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Luca Pellegrini for a consideration of €22m payable in three financial years.

Juventus and the player have signed a 4-year contract of employment until 30 June 2023; definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Leonardo Spinazzola for a consideration of €29.5m to be paid in three financial years.

“The economic effect is positive for about €26.6m.”