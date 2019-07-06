<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Juventus have announced the signing of centre-back Merih Demiral from Sassuolo for a fee of €18m.

The defender was a standout player for the Neroverdi last season.

He has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with the €18m transfer fee being spread out over four instalments.

Having previously played in Portugal and Turkey, he arrived in Italy in 2019 and was an instant hit in his 14 appearances.

That was enough to convince Juve to swoop, as they look to add depth defensively following Andrea Barzagli’s retirement.

It remains to be seen if Demiral will remain in Turin or be loaned out, with a potential Matthijs de Ligt arrival likely to determine the 21-year-old’s future.