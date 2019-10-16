<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Massimiliano Allegri is on the verge of agreeing on a deal to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, according to report.

Solskjaer has experienced a slow start to the season at Old Trafford and he is just two points shy of the relegation zone, having accumulated just 15 points from eight matches.

The reports in Italian media Tuttosport says Manchester United directors are ready to act and are prepared to hire the former AC Milan and Juventus manager Allegri in a deal worth £6.5m per year.

During this time last season c was shown the exit door before Christmas and the possibility of sacking Solskjaer is high following the club precedent.

Allegri is prepared to move in once Solskajaer is sacked and it is reported that the Italian tactician is willing to bring his two former Juventus players Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic to Old Trafford if he is appointed.

The defeat against Newcastle intensified the talk to bring in a new manager to replace the Solskjaer and Allegri is pushing Manchester United to decide quickly as he wants as much time as possible to revive the club’s ‘already-compromised’ season.

As reported by Sportsmail earlier in the week, Allegri would want Patrice Evra to join him on his backroom staff if appointed.