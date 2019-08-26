<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The transfer window still isn’t closed for clubs in Serie A but it seems increasingly likely that Paulo Dybala will remain at Juventus.

After almost leaving the club for Manchester United and Tottenham a few weeks ago, the Argentine has been linked with a switch to Inter.

Now, though, he looks set to stay.

Speaking on Saturday, Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici expressed his joy at the prospect of Dybala remaining in Turin.

“Dybala on the bench has nothing to do with the bench,” Patrici said after the line up was announced.

“He is a great number 10 for Juve, we’re happy he is with us.

“We are happy with all the forwards at our disposal, which is envied by everyone on an international level.

“Everyone can interpret that answer the way they want, but we are very happy with the strikers in our squad.

“If you put together all their goals in recent years, it’s an extraordinary number. That says it all.”

Dybala was an unused sub as Juventus beat Parma 1-0 on Saturday.