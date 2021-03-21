



Juventus chief football officer, Fabio Paratici, has declared Cristiano Ronaldo is going nowhere and will see out the rest of his contract in Turin.

Ronaldo’s future with Juve was plunged into uncertainty as the Italian giants crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage earlier this month.





The 36-year-old has scored at a prolific rate since his £99million arrival from Real Madrid in 2018 and has won back-to-back Serie A titles.

But Ronaldo’s search for a sixth Champions League title has been fruitless with Juventus and he has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium this summer, one year before his contract ends.