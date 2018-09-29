Juventus CEO and general manager Beppe Marotta will leave his roles with the team when his contract expires next month.

Marotta revealed his plans in a surprise announcement after Juventus defeated Napoli 3-1 on Saturday.

“The club is carrying out an extensive renewal,” Marotta said. “My mandate as chief executive comes to an end on Oct. 25 and the list of board members, which will be presented on Monday, will not contain my name.

“For the time being I will remain in place as chief executive but I wanted to make this statement in order to avoid any speculation. I will assess my position along with the club president in the coming days.

“I’ve had eight wonderful years here, full of success, and Juventus will always remain in my heart.”

Marotta has been linked with taking over the presidency of the Italian football federation, which has been filled on an emergency basis since February following the resignation of Carlo Tavecchio.

But Marotta ruled out such a move on Saturday, telling Sky Sport Italia: “I can categorically exclude the report I will be a candidate for the FIGC Presidency. That is not an experience that interests me.

“We’ll explain in more detail later on, but this is what I felt the need to confirm right now. It is an emotional moment. I’ll never forget what Juve have meant to me.”

Since Marotta joined Juventus as general manager in 2010, the club have enjoyed one of the best spells in their history, winning the Serie A title the past seven seasons as well as four straight Coppa Italias.