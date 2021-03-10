



Andrea Pirlo insisted he was not worried about his future despite Juventus’ exit in the round of 16 of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Porto booked their place in the quarter-finals on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw despite losing 3-2 to Juventus following extra time in a thrilling encounter on Tuesday.

And speaking after the game, the 2006 World Cup winner told Sky Sport Italia: “I don’t know why Sarri was removed. I am the coach of Juventus, I was brought in for a more ample approach, a project that was always meant to develop over several years, so I am not concerned.





“I am not happy to be working with a full week, as I’d have preferred to stay in the Champions League.

“Now that we’re in this situation, we can work on various aspects in training, which we haven’t had time to do so far this season, and try to improve on those.”

Pirlo added: “When you make four big errors over two legs in the Champions League Round of 16, you can get eliminated.

“We didn’t get it wrong when Porto were down to 10, as all we could do was try to spread them out by moving the ball side to side and packing the penalty area with bodies. That is how the goals arrived.”