Massimiliano Allegri claims he’s continuing to learn English in preparation for his next job – but intends to wait until the summer before returning to management.

Allegri, 52, has been on the radar of a number of top clubs since standing down at Juventus after five years in the summer and has most recently been linked with the Arsenal job.

But the Italian has ruled out returning to the game mid-season, telling ESPN FC: “In June. I don’t know if you can call it a sabbatical or not.

“Giovanni [Branchini] and I immediately came to that decision. As soon as the relationship with Juventus came to an end the decision was to take a year out.”

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal boss after 18 months last Friday, with his assistant Freddie Ljungberg being placed in temporary charge.

The Spaniard’s poor grasp of the English language was a factor in the board’s decision to wield the axe, as it meant he struggled to get his point across to his players on the training ground.

Since leaving Juventus, Allegri has been learning to speak English in preparation for a new job, making him an increasingly attractive proposition for Arsenal.

“I am taking lessons here in Milan,” Allegri added. “I manage to speak quite well.

“I find the listening part a bit more difficult. If I’m talking to someone who helps me out by speaking a little slower then I understand.

“I watch films [in English] and if I read something in English I understand it fine.”

Allegri won six Serie A titles at AC Milan and Juventus respectively, and has hinted he wants to take the reins of a club in a stable position to ensure success.

“Next year will be an important year. Important for the choice I end up making and the need to be prepared for it,” he said.

“After a year out and five years at Juventus, I don’t want to go back into the game and do badly. That would do my head in.”