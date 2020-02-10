<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Massimiliano Allegri could be about to make a sensational return to Juventus with some in Turin unconvinced by Maurizio Sarri.

With Inter winning the Milan derby and Juve losing to Hellas Verona, the Bianconeri have now slipped to second in Serie A with 15 games remaining.

And La Repubblica have claimed in a sensational story on Monday that some members of the Juve board are calling for Sarri to be sacked and Allegri to be brought back.

Sarri was hired last summer to give Juve a more attacking style of play but that has ceased to be the case, with the former Chelsea man struggling to get the best out of his world class squad.





Results have been relatively poor and the team have been relying heavily on 34-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

As such the club are keen on bringing back Allegri, who is still technically under contract until he finds a new job.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked with the 52-year-old, who has previously stated that he wants to take a year sabbatical.

It’s claimed that president Andrea Agnelli is willing to persist with Sarri for the time being, but should they lose any more ground to Inter could call on Allegri to make a return.