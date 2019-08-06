<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham have emerged as the latest contenders to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international has already rejected a move to Manchester United this summer but has another Premier League offer on the table.

Sky Sport Italia’s transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Spurs have submitted an offer of €70m for the player.

That amount is to Juve’s liking and they are apparently willing to let Spurs discuss personal terms with the player.

It will now reportedly be up to Dybala to agree to personal terms on a move to north London, something that scuppered a potential United switch.

His high wage demands ultimately ended any real hope of a move to Old Trafford materialising.

Spurs appear willing to add extra attacking firepower to their side before the transfer window closes on Thursday evening.

The Times report that they have also submitted a loan offer to Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho.`