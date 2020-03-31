Juventus management have no doubts about the commitment of Cristiano Ronaldo.
In Spain, it’s been claimed the former Real Madrid star is planning to quit Italy and Juve this summer. Indeed, it was suggested Juve would be willing to part with the Portuguese due to financial concerns over the coronavirus suspension.
However, Tuttosport says Juve and Ronaldo remain happy in their relationship and are determined to carry on next season.
Juve management are actively working on new additions this summer, all with the plan to play alongside and bring out the best in Ronaldo.
The 35 year-old is tied to Juve until 2022.
