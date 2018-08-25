Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that finding Premier League title success is “far harder” than it is with the Bundesliga in Germany.

Klopp has been at the helm of the Reds for three years and has yet to claim the crown in England, yet with Dortmund in the Bundesliga he twice enjoyed title victories.

Although Pep Guardiola, formerly Bayern Munich’s head coach and now at Manchester City, has translated success recently from one country to another, Klopp admits that the challenge is an immense one.

Replicating Bayern’s six consecutive titles, for example, is impossible in England, according to the former Mainz boss.

“The Premier League [is tougher] for sure,” he said.

“You have to be ready for all these games. Seven years ago was a completely different time, football has changed. The Premier League is a different challenge for us.

“I don’t want to compare it but if you could beat Bayern it was good because usually they had won all their other games. That will not happen here. Even City couldn’t do that last year. They got 100 points, but that was a rare thing to do.”

Klopp went on to explain that while Germany is a two-horse race, clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham mean the Premier League is an altogether different beast.

“If City isn’t the number one then there will be others going for it,” he confirmed.

“I really think Tottenham will have a brilliant season. They are together still and have a fantastic manager.

“A few other teams have a big chance too. Chelsea look really positive, Arsenal not a good start but that will change.

“Don’t look at the others. It doesn’t help you. You only have a problem with them twice over the course of the year. Just try to beat them in those two games and then beat the others as often as possible.

“But I’m not interested too much in the difficulties of our challenge. I’m really working on the solutions and to ensure we are ready for all these games.”

Liverpool tackle Brighton in the Premier League’s late kick-off on Saturday.