Jurgen Klopp has warned that Jamie Vardy could cause all manner of problems for Liverpool when Leicester City visit Anfield on Saturday, especially if the Reds defend like they did in the seven-goal thriller against Salzburg.

The Champions League holders surrendered a three-goal lead before eventually overcoming their opponents 4-3 in Group E on Wednesday night.

Liverpool, who lost to Napoli on matchday one, were 3-0 up by the 36th minute thanks to Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah goals.

However, Austrian side Salzburg scored three in 21 minutes to sensationally restore parity before Salah’s match-winning goal in the 69th minute.

Liverpool’s attention now turns to Saturday’s visit of third-placed Leicester City and Klopp had some advice for his team as they look to preserve their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season.

“If we would now lose complete faith in ourselves when things are getting a bit more difficult in a game [it would be silly],” he told reporters.

“For tonight it’s done but the job will be similar on Saturday and we have only three days to recover. Christian Fuchs was here tonight as a pundit and all of the others [Leicester players] were on the sofa and watched the game, so that’s slightly different preparation for that game.

“I am sure Brendan Rodgers thinks if we protect like we did tonight then Jamie Vardy will probably run through five times alone on the goalkeeper.”

On Salzburg’s comeback, which was led by goals from Hwang Hee-chan, Takumi Minamino and Erling Haaland, Klopp added: “How do I explain that? I think it was obvious: we left the very successful path of the first 30 minutes.

“That was some of the best football we played so far, against how we all saw a little bit later a very well organised team with a clear idea and identity.

“We did everything they don’t like, on a high speed, scored the three goals, could have scored more. They changed the system, that’s allowed and is not really a problem usually, but tonight it was for us because we changed the approach a little bit for some reason.

“Some were in a controlling mood, some were in an attacking mood, other positions were too hectic. The main problem was that we tried to finish our situations off through the middle of the park; they had one midfielder less in the defensive [area] because they took a bit more risk and left a No.10 in between the lines.

“So they had one midfielder less and we still tried to push through the centre. We lost the balls there, they passed the ball to the No.10, he could turn at the back of Fabinho and counter-attack. That changed the momentum of the game.”