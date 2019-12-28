<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his defenders will have their hands full against Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore ahead of their Sunday Premier League game at Anfield.

Traore was instrumental in Wolves 3-2 comeback win against Manchester City at the Molineaux on Friday night.

The Barcelona Academy product scored and provided an assist as Wolves completed the double against City.

Commenting ahead of Wolves visit on Sunday, Klopp described him as a dangerous player.

“He is really dangerous. In a big space ( Leicester striker) Jamie Vardy is difficult to defend, but I would say Traore is even more difficult to defend because his speed is exceptional.”

Klopp however admitted that he has been following Traore’s career for some time and knew he would come good.

“He finally found his manager who found a position for him,” Klopp said.

“At Middlesbrough he was exceptional, but somebody had to give him the right information.

“(He is) A big, big talent. You would never have thought he is that young, but he is still very young, and now he has found it (the right manager). It was always clear it would happen one day, and now it has. Good for Wolves!”

Liverpool are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are currently on a 35-match winning run.

And Klopp said despite the gap between Liverpool and their closest rivals, they are not carried away.

“I am blessed – I have a very smart team. That’s how it is. It’s not as if I have to tell them constantly ‘Stay focused!’ They are.

“We have so many good characters in the team, they know each other. There’s nobody who is flying, not a little bit.

“Two years ago it was like this, and we didn’t have the same points. A few things came together, the quality and the experience we have made together.

“A lot of things are more settled, and all this stuff, so that’s all good.”