Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he “never thought” about the Germany job and fully supports the decision for Joachim Low to remain in the post despite their disappointing performance at the World Cup.

Germany crashed out of the tournament in the group stages, leading to rumours Klopp could be approached if Low lost his job.

Asked if he thought the Germany job was attractive, Klopp told Bild: “Honestly, I have never thought about it. I am happy at Liverpool — everything else we shall see.”

On Low staying put, he added: “I was relaxed as I expected it. I think it is absolutely the right decision.”

The German FA confirmed earlier this month that head coach Low would continue in his role and start preparing for the European Championship in 2020.

Klopp also strongly defended Ilkay Gundogan and Mesut Ozil, who have faced intense criticism and calls to retire from international football after they had photographs taken with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May.

“That’s complete nonsense,” Klopp said. “Intelligent people in this country demand tolerance and others should best keep their mouth shut and don’t question these lads.”

Klopp feels the pair were “were not especially well advised in this situation,” believing that “older, more experienced people should have helped them.”

He continued: “We shouldn’t forget that the pair do have Turkish roots, even though they grew up in Germany. But it’s always this way, whoever shouts the loudest makes the most noise. But that is and never was my thing.”