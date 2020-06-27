



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not interested in having his statue erected by the Meyserside club after delivering their first League title in 30 years.

Klopp achieved legendary status on Thursday by leading Liverpool to this season’s Premier League title which was last achieved under under Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Dalglish has a “lifetime” role at Anfield, just like Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

But Klopp is adamant he does not want a statue at Anfield, where he could stand alongside Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

“I’m not interested in a statue. You don’t have to compare me with these iconic figures — that’s not my motivation,” the 53-year-old former Borussia Dortmund manager said.





“So I don’t sign a lifetime contract but I will be here for a while.”

Klopp also waved away talks about signing a lifetime contract saying he will walk alone from Liverpool one day — because fans will get fed up with him.

“As a present for our supporters, I don’t sign a lifetime contract.

“There will be a time when they don’t want to see me any more.

“We still have good memories together.”

Meanwhile, American owners FSG are understood to be prepared to give Klopp a huge pay rise.

His Champions League and Premier League titles could earn him another £5m in bonuses.

Klopp, who also collected the Club World Cup this season, cried tears of relief after ending the long wait for a title he dedicated to fans.