Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Mohammed Salah is “never more selfish than he should be”.

Salah netted twice as the Reds thumped Southampton 4-0 on Saturday.

The win saw Klopp’s men open a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Despite his goalscoring feats, Salah drew plaudits from his manager for his link-up play.

“A week ago people were talking about Mo Salah,” the German told a press conference.

“Mo was never selfish, or more selfish than he should be.





“A striker in the right position, we have seen goals from Mo where he scores in between four players and finds the roof of the goal.

“Then when you don’t score people say you should have passed here or there.

“He was very unselfish [against Southampton] and he got the balls back so he could score.

“Bobby is just exceptional, a very football smart person, I do not know a player like him, that is true.

“But even a player like Bobby needs an address where he can send the ball, because he cannot take the ball and turn and run alone. How he uses the skills of his mates is special.”