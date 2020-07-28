



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits his team has an advantage going into next season.

Many of their potential title rivals have Champions League and Europa League matches remaining this season.

But the Reds players go on holiday and will then prepare for next term, which begins September 12.

“We decided on a date when we would come back to training and whatever happens afterwards we will see if we have enough time to train,” Klopp told reporters about next season.





“We have to play the Community Shield before the start of the season probably, but we don’t know when exactly and it must be when we are just back in training. So train and play the game.

“It is the same for all teams pretty much, though not for the teams who are in the Champions League or Europa League still. For them it is really tricky.

“If you are really successful in Europe this year, then it is unbelievably intense for these teams. For us the situation is OK, but for others it will be much more difficult.”