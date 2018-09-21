Jurgen Klopp believes it is only a matter of time before Mohamed Salah rediscovers his goalscoring form for Liverpool.

Salah has now gone three games without a goal after failing to score against Paris Saint-Germain – his joint longest run without a goal since joining the Reds.

The 26-year-old looked off the pace against the Parisians on Tuesday and was at fault for the Kylian Mbappe’s equaliser, but Klopp insists the Egypt international is only suffering a temporary dip in form.

“The defensive side the last two games were outstanding, perfect,” he said.

“It is so important in these games especially. That says everything about him that he is really ready to work for the team in these moments.

“It is a completely normal for an offensive player when you have times that you don’t score. He is still a threat, made fantastic situations in both our last games. He is in a good shape.

“Finishing is something you can never take for granted.”

When informed that Salah had only scored one goal less than at the same point of last season, Klopp added: “Wow that is a crisis! Nobody remembers that. It is really not a problem.”