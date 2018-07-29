Jurgen Klopp does not expect Liverpool’s big-spending summer to continue with signing any defenders.

Liverpool’s £176.9m outlay in the current transfer window has exceeded the next highest spenders in the Premier League (West Ham) by more than £80m.

Midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho have arrived alongside forward Xherdan Shaqiri and goalkeeper Alisson.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Manchester United, which followed a 2-1 win over champions Manchester City, Klopp said he was “happy” with his defensive options.

Liverpool spent £75m to sign Virgil van Dijk in January, while Klopp also has centre-back options in Ragnar Klavan, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Asked if he will bring in another defender before the window shuts on August 9, Klopp said: “This summer, no. I don’t see the need.

“Joe Gomez, playing in that role as a central defender, he combines a lot of things you don’t find on the transfer market so I don’t see the need at the moment.

“But, 12 days to go in the transfer market, a lot can happen. So now I say no, maybe you ask me tomorrow and I’ll say something different.”