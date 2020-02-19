<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed the hostile fans inside the Wanda Metropolitano affected his Liverpool team and influenced the referee, following their 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The Champions League holders suffered a rare loss in their last-16 first leg on Tuesday against the Spanish club.

Saul Niguez scored the only goal in the opening five minutes, as Diego Simeone’s men claimed a big win.

“We speak about Anfield and the power a stadium can have, and tonight we saw it. They got a result, the stadium wasn’t here to see sensational football, they got the result and so they are happy.





“It was difficult for the referee to deal with the atmosphere tonight,” Klopp told BT Sport after the game.

Klopp however warned Atletico to expect a similar reception, when they visit Anfield for the second leg in three weeks time.

“It’s only 1-0, we’re not 5-0 down. We don’t think it will be easy at our ground. For all Atletico fans who can get a ticket for the game, welcome to Anfield,” the German added.