Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was blocked from going to breakfast by Qatari security because he did not have his pass.

Not even his status as one of Europe’s prominent managers could save the Red boss at the team’s hotel in Doha after coming down from his room with the rest of the squad to eat in the morning.

He showed the security guard his Liverpool badge but it was not enough.

Klopp recounted the story to BBC Sport and explained: ‘The security staff here are not with us they are from Qatar. I came out of the elevator, wanted to turn right and was stopped.

‘I showed him my badge and he just looked at me and said “pass”. We have to wear this kind of pass that proves we’re a member of LFC.

‘I said “Ok sorry”, it’s a big hotel but I went all the way back to my room to get the pass.

‘It was my fault, not his fault. We think we are the centre of attention but we are not so it’s a reminder that there are a lot of places in the world where other things are important and now we play football, so that’s it.’

Klopp is preparing his European champions for the Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey on Wednesday night.

The German is hoping to lead Liverpool to their first trophy in the competition and if they get past their Mexican opposition they will face Flamengo.