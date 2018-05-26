Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits Real Madrid will most likely start Saturday’s Champions League final with more confidence.

Madrid approach the game in Kiev having won three of the previous four Champions League finals – two on the trot – while Liverpool’s most recent European final was a defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League two years ago.

However, Klopp is optimistic his Liverpool side pose a unique threat to the reigning European champions.

“I’m pretty sure that in the second before the game Real Madrid will be more confident than we are, but that’s not a problem because the game doesn’t end in that second, it only starts,” said Klopp.

“We have had now two weeks to prepare that game and everything is clear. You see Real Madrid playing against different teams and you think, ‘Wow – they are really strong’. But, they’ve never played us and that’s part of the truth.”

Klopp added: “Spirit is our biggest strength, 100 per cent, the spirit which we created during the season”