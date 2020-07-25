



Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has once again responded to Thiago speculation, confirming that he’s a ‘great player’ but remaining coy on any potential transfer developments.

The 29-year-old has refused to sign a contract extension at Bayern with just one year remaining on his current deal, and the rumours linking him to a Liverpool switch have only grown stronger in time.

“I have no idea who will play for me next year, there is nothing to say at the moment,” he told Sky Germany.

“Thiago Alcantara is a great player, but also a Bayern Munich player. That’s actually all there is to say. There’s nothing to say!”

To further distance himself from the Thiago links, Klopp confirmed that Liverpool will ‘need time’ before they decide to make any summer transfers.





“We have a really good squad, we have to see what we can do, we have to see what we have to do; for this we still need time,” he continued.

“This time will hopefully bring clarity about the future, and then we will make our decisions.

“But the solution cannot be to have a much bigger squad for the specific moment, and then realise you cannot use all the players and stuff like this.

“These players can only play the football they play because they know they are needed. We are all human beings, and nobody can hold us back for a year and tell us on the last day ‘now, we need you’.

“So between now and then there must be a lot of training, support, challenges, stuff like this.”

Thiago has won a whopping 14 major trophies since his arrival from Barcelona, scoring 31 goals and dishing out 37 assists in 231 appearances at Bayern.