Jurgen Klopp reacts as Chelsea draw vs Wolves

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his sympathy to Chelsea FC over the depletion of the team’s squad by COVID-19.

Chelsea had requested for the postponement of their match against Wolves but the request was turned down by the management of the Premier League.

However, the German gaffer believes his countryman, Thomas Tuchel was still able to field a full-strength team in their 0-0 draw with Wolves on Sunday.

The Blues currently have seven players unavailable due to COVID-19 – Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Tuchel was forced to rush N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic back from injury.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were without Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones for their fixture against Tottenham due to COVID-19.

“Thomas Tuchel… I saw the bench today from Chelsea, come on… he has to play [Mateo] Kovacic, he has to come back from a long-term injury,” the Liverpool manager told Sky Sports

Liverpool maintain their second spot in the Premier League after a draw, trailing Manchester City with three points.