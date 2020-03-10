Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has reacted angrily to a question about the coronavirus after a hectic 24 hours in the world of football.
Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid at Anfield tomorrow night, Klopp took exception to a question asked about the virus by a Madrid-based journalist.
Both of Tuesday night’s last-16 matches will be played behind closed doors.
LaLiga joined the Bundesliga in taking games behind closed doors, while Serie A has been suspended until April 3 due to government restrictions in Italy.
The restrictions have been put in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.
