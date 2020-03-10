Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has continued to stand firm on his belief that his side have not yet wrapped up the Premier League title, despite going 19 points clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has reacted angrily to a question about the coronavirus after a hectic 24 hours in the world of football.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid at Anfield tomorrow night, Klopp took exception to a question asked about the virus by a Madrid-based journalist.


Both of Tuesday night’s last-16 matches will be played behind closed doors.

LaLiga joined the Bundesliga in taking games behind closed doors, while Serie A has been suspended until April 3 due to government restrictions in Italy.

The restrictions have been put in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.

