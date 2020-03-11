<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has promised the Anfield faithful that his team will give everything to defeat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight.

Liverpool lost the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Saul Niguez’s first-half strike ultimately gives the Spanish giants something to defend come the second leg at Anfield tonight.

Klopp has promised that his side will give everything tonight to progress to the next round of the Champions League.

“We need to be nearly perfect,” said Klopp, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“That is how it is. We have to attack. We have to create. We have to protect like never before in our life and we have to interact and we need Anfield.





“That is the truth. But it is always like this. I only say we should give it a proper try. That is all I want and then we accept what happens. If Atletico go through, congratulations. If not, we will deserve it. We need a result so we cannot worry about the situation. We have to have a fantastic night.”

There is no denying that Liverpool will have to play much better come the second leg if they are to progress to the next round.

However, they will be confident in doing so. Liverpool have so much experience within Europe and that it is bound to count for something.

Klopp’s side just have to show more urgency with and without the ball against Atletico Madrid. Playing at Anfield should also aid the Reds massively.

Klopp has assembled what is the best team in the world as of right now. They should show why come tonight.