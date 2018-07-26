Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained that he had no fear of fielding Mohamed Salah for the first time in pre-season.

Salah came off the bench in the Reds’ 2-1 win over Premier League champions Manchester City in a friendly in New Jersey on Thursday morning.

The Egyptian made an immediate impact, as he cancelled out Leroy Sane’s opener within a minute of his introduction shortly after the hour mark.

It was the forward’s first appearance for Liverpool since the UEFA Champions League final in May, where he suffered a serious shoulder injury that hampered his 2018 World Cup with the Pharaohs.

“I said before the game, it’s not that he has problems – he has no problems,” Klopp said at his post-match press conference. “He only needs to get used to all the different things.

“We do a lot with the shoulder to strengthen the muscles and all that stuff. Usually you don’t do anything with the shoulder but in rehab you feel this and feel that, and you need to learn that’s normal.

“He is in that moment but he has absolutely no issues, I was not concerned about it otherwise he wouldn’t have played.

“He came in and scored after pretty much 35 seconds. He had a big impact together with Sadio [Mane] and Dom [Solanke], and the midfield with Marko [Grujic], Pedro [Chirivella] and Ben [Woodburn] played fantastic.

“Both full-backs were then really involved in the offensive situations, which we didn’t have too much in the first half. Both centre-halves were there.

“Nat Phillips on this level is surprised by himself, that’s really cool; Raggy [Ragnar Klavan] did well; and Caoimhin [Kelleher] had a nice save. So it was really a nice second half which helped us a lot because we all see it’s still there, it’s all good.

“We only need to keep on working and make sure that in two weeks we have fresher legs than tonight.”

Liverpool will be in friendly action again late on Saturday night when they take on Manchester United in a friendly in Michigan.