Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for FIFA’s Coach of the Year award.

Pep Guadiola and Mauricio Pochettino are also on the 10-man shortlist for the prize at the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Meanwhile, Phil Neville is a contender for the Women’s Coach of the Year after a fine spell with the Lionesses.

Klopp is among the favourites for the award after guiding Liverpool to Champions League glory last season.

Klopp is also joined on the Men’s shortlist by France boss Didier Deschamps, Brazil manager Tite and Portugal chief Fernando Santos.

Djamel Belmadi, Marcelo Gallardo, Ricardo Gareca and Erik ten Hag make up the 10-man shortlist, with the winner to be announced in September at The Best ceremony in Milan.

Klopp secured his first trophy as Liverpool boss with a 2-0 victory over Pochettino’s Tottenham in Madrid last month.

The Spurs boss had led his side to the final against the odds but they could not get over the line in the Spanish capital.

Both Klopp and Pochettino had to watch on as Manchester City and Pep Guardiola retained their Premier League title.

Guardiola is again among the nominees after another excellent campaign at the Etihad.

France boss Deschamps claimed the prize a year ago after winning the World Cup but faces competition from fellow international bosses Tite and Santos.

Tite led Brazil to Copa America glory this summer while Portugal won the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Also on the shortlist is Ajax boss Erik ten Hag after an excellent run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Algeria boss Djamel Belmadi and Peru manager Ricardo Gareca make the list of 10 nominees, as does River Plate’s Marcelo Gallardo.

Men’s Coach of the Year nominees

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

Didier Deschamps (France)

Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate)

Ricardo Gareca (Peru)

Pep Guardiola (Man City)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham)

Fernando Santos (Portugal)

Erik Ten Hag (Ajax)

Tite (Brazil)

Women’s Coach of the Year nominees

Milena Bertolini (Italy)

Jill Ellis (USA)

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden)

Futoshi Ikeda (Japan U20)

Antonia Is (Spain U17)

Joe Montemurro (Arsenal)

Phil Neville (England)

Reynald Pedros (Lyon)

Paul Riley (North Carolina Courage)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)