Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has confessed that he was taken aback after seeing Genk coach, Felice Mazzùdid, handing Nigeria international, Paul Onuachu, a starting role in Wednesday’s Champions League match

The Reds won the encounter 4-1 but Klopp said that he was happy not to have suffered in the hand of Onuachu who he admitted is a strong player and could have forced his team into making mistakes.

“It was a smart move to unpack with such a huge striker,” he told Het Belang van Limburg.

“Their 4-4-2 didn’t make such a big difference in itself, because it didn’t change much about their defensive organisation.

“But Onuachu was strong as a starting point and it was important not to constantly compete with him, because then we could make too many mistakes. We were on the right track, only giving away too easy chances due to unnecessary ball loss or unnecessary risks in the game.

“We started well and only gave the momentum away just before the break. (Alex) Oxlaide-Chamberlain made two great goals, after the 0-2 you also felt that we would no longer lose control. That was a successful evening for us, we had our job well done.”

Onuachu was replaced in the 81st minutes with Stephen Odey coming on to score in the 88th minute for the home side.